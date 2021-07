Q1 and Q2 Sales Reach $100 Million Amid Housing Shortage. Our sales office has been fairly humming with activity as demand for private living soars. The past half year has been especially busy, with the total sales currently at $100 million (!) for the first two quarters of 2021. We’ve been attributing that to the timeless desire of every Jew to dwell in the holiest land in the world, combined with the undeniable appeal of a most transcendental living experience, borne of the collaboration of Israel’s best management and construction firms.