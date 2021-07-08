Death Stranding Director's Cut Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

PUBG: Battlegrounds got updated on Thursday to add a new map that comes with two unique revival features: Comeback BR and the Self-AED. The first of those is a mechanic which allows players to get back into the fight if they die within a certain timeframe in a match while the second is a loot item which allows players to revive themselves without the assistance of a teammate. Both features have been in development for a few months now and are exclusive to the new Taego map, but that exclusivity could always change depending on how they’re received by the community.