Death Stranding Director's Cut Release Date Revealed With New Trailer
Though most of PlayStation’s latest State of Play event was focused on third-party and indie games less recognizable than Sony’s first-party titles, the PlayStation and PC game Death Stranding did make an appearance. Sony and Kojima Productions showed off more info on Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and, more importantly, announced its release date. The new version of Death Stranding will release on September 24th and will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.comicbook.com
