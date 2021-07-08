Cancel
Death Stranding Director's Cut Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough most of PlayStation’s latest State of Play event was focused on third-party and indie games less recognizable than Sony’s first-party titles, the PlayStation and PC game Death Stranding did make an appearance. Sony and Kojima Productions showed off more info on Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and, more importantly, announced its release date. The new version of Death Stranding will release on September 24th and will be available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

