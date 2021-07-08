FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is a Metroidvania game about a war between machines and animals

Marvel Champions: The Card Game has announced a new Hero Pack featuring War Machine. Earlier today, Fantasy Flight Games announced the War Machine Hero Pack for Marvel Champions: The Card Game. As with other Hero Packs, the pack comes with a pre-constructed deck containing everything you need to play as the armored hero in any scenario. War Machine's abilities are built around the use and replenishment of ammo counters. Whenever War Machine suits up, he gains 5 Ammo Counters that are then spent when using various Event cards. Some cards give War Machine the chance to stock up on extra Ammo Counters, and switching back to War Machine's alter-ego side causes him to lose all remaining ammo counters. War Machine comes with a variety of attacks, with cards having the ability to deal damage to all enemies or dealing a ton of damage to just one opponent.
Comments / 0