FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is a Metroidvania game about a war between machines and animals

It is difficult to write a review of a game that crashes every ninety seconds, but here we go. Anime: Multiverse War has all the potential of a good Street Fighter knock off. However, the game freezes and crashes so much there is no way to give it a fully analyzed review. The developer, Room Studio, has nothing in the way of game support. This might be because their website is not even up yet. We will give them the benefit of the doubt. But the fact that there is not even a support option in game is a major fault in my book. Players have no means of providing feedback except through the download platform.