Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is a Metroidvania game about a war between machines and animals

By Austen Goslin
Polygon
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is a 2D Metroidvania-style platformer where animals take on machines that have invaded their world. FIST got a new trailer during Sony’s State of Play PlayStation stream on Thursday, along with a new release date of Sept. 7. The game stars Rayton, a rabbit who...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metroidvania#Animals#Torch#The Game Awards#War#State Of Play Playstation#Playstation 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamesthisgengaming.com

F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch Launches on PS5 and PS4 on September 7

Publisher Bilibili and developer TiGames have announced that F.I.S.T. Forged in Shadow Torch will launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on September 7. Pre-orders are live now on the PlayStation Store for $29.99 and PlayStation Plus subscribers can save 10%. You can watch the new trailer that was shown during the PlayStation State of Play and read more about the game.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch System Requirements: Recommended Specs

The F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch system requirements are important for PC players to know beforehand to ensure their gaming hardware will be capable of delivering the experience TiGames are aiming for. Here are the minimum and recommended specifications for those looking to play F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch once...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Coming to PlayStation Now?

Is F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch coming to PlayStation Now?. Spearheaded by the efforts of developer TiGames and publisher bilibili, F.I.S.T. is a single-player, dieselpunk Metroidvania action game where the animals of Joffre Street are fighting back against the Mechanical Legion machines that have taken over their world. Here's the breakdown of whether or not F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch will be coming to PlayStation Now.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch Release Date Information

The F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch release date information is great news at the moment as the 2D Metroidvania-style platformer finally has a target set in stone. After initially being announced last July as a PlayStation 4 game, and claiming a few months later at The Game Awards 2020 that it would come to PS4 and PS5 in Spring 2021, it now seems it's full sail ahead for F.I.S.T. to finally release in the fall.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Anime: Multiverse War Review

It is difficult to write a review of a game that crashes every ninety seconds, but here we go. Anime: Multiverse War has all the potential of a good Street Fighter knock off. However, the game freezes and crashes so much there is no way to give it a fully analyzed review. The developer, Room Studio, has nothing in the way of game support. This might be because their website is not even up yet. We will give them the benefit of the doubt. But the fact that there is not even a support option in game is a major fault in my book. Players have no means of providing feedback except through the download platform.
FIFAvideogameschronicle.com

FIFA 22 release date and machine-learning animations announced in first trailer

EA Sports has released the first trailer for FIFA 22 and confirmed an October 1 release date. The trailer reveals that the game will make use of what EA is calling HyperMotion technology, which uses machine learning to create bespoke player animations on the fly. “A cutting-edge proprietary machine learning...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Hand-drawn Metroidvania game Crowsworn will appear on a Nintendo platform

Mongoose Rodeo opened a Kickstarter campaign this week for Crowsworn, a hand-drawn Metroidvania game. To say that it’s been a success would be an understatement. Nearly $300,000 has been raised (against a $100,000 goal), and there’s still several weeks remaining. Mongoose Rodeo says that Crowsworn is planned for a Nintendo...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Robo-Rabbit Side-Scroller F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch Winds Up 7th September

Long anticipated robo-rabbit brawler F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch will finally take its shot at PlayStation 5 and PS4 from 7th September. The title – part of PlayStation’s industrious China Hero Project – has been in development for quite some time, but will finally punch the PS Store later this year for $29.99. If you pre-order and have a PS Plus subscription, you can save 10 per cent.
Video GamesPolygon

Gundam, Mazinger, SSSS.Gridman, and more collide in new Super Robot Wars game

The Super Robot Wars series is heading West after more than a decade-long absence. Publisher Bandai Namco will bring Super Robot Wars 30, a new entry in the tactical strategy game series that brings together mechs from Mobile Suit Gundam, Mazinger Z, Mazinkaiser, Getter Robo, SSSS.Gridman, and other series, to North America and Europe on Oct. 27.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Long-running anime strategy game Super Robot Wars finally gets a Steam release

Super Robot Wars 30, which marks the strategy game series’ 30th anniversary, will launch on Steam for the first time in series history, publisher Bandai Namco announced today. The PC version, which has been localised for Western audiences, releases October 28, and it’ll be a chance to pit all your favourite giant anime robots against each other in tactical turn-based combat.
Video GamesPolygon

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer guide: Seasonal Challenges for Week 10, July 13

Destiny 2: Season of the Splicer’s Week 10 Seasonal Challenges arrived on July 13, and in this guide we’ll show you how to complete them all. Some Season 14 weekly Challenges are more involved than the others. Check out the descriptions below for advice on the fastest way to complete these Seasonal Challenges — particularly Split Focus, Threads of Light, and Explosive Calibration in Season 14 — before they expire on Aug. 24.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel Champions Announces War Machine as Next Hero

Marvel Champions: The Card Game has announced a new Hero Pack featuring War Machine. Earlier today, Fantasy Flight Games announced the War Machine Hero Pack for Marvel Champions: The Card Game. As with other Hero Packs, the pack comes with a pre-constructed deck containing everything you need to play as the armored hero in any scenario. War Machine's abilities are built around the use and replenishment of ammo counters. Whenever War Machine suits up, he gains 5 Ammo Counters that are then spent when using various Event cards. Some cards give War Machine the chance to stock up on extra Ammo Counters, and switching back to War Machine's alter-ego side causes him to lose all remaining ammo counters. War Machine comes with a variety of attacks, with cards having the ability to deal damage to all enemies or dealing a ton of damage to just one opponent.
Video GamesPolygon

Betray and eat your friends in this Among Us-style Arctic survival game

Is a little like Among Us, but mixed together with a doomed Arctic voyage and dark magic. The game is currently in early access, but will launch as a full release in the fall. , eight explorers take off on a 19th century Arctic exploration. There’s just one problem: two of them are Thralls, and they want to make sure everyone dies in the icy coldness. That’s bad! The explorers have to work as a team, repairing their ship and pushing forward through the harsh climate before they are eliminated by sneaky Thralls. There’s also voice chat built in, which adds a fun role-play element — it’s like getting to star in The Terror.
Video GamesPolygon

New Gundam shooter looks a lot like Overwatch

Gundam Evolution is a new first-person shooter set in the world of Mobile Suit Gundam. Two teams of six players square off in arenas where they fight to capture points using special abilities — and the occasional ultimate ability — as famous mobile suits. And yeah, after watching the debut trailer for Gundam Evolution, this really does look like Overwatch.
FIFAgamepressure.com

New Star Wars Game Only Next Year; New Details About EA Play Live 2021

Electronic Arts announced that no new Star Wars game will be shown at EA Play Live 2021. This means that FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042 will be among the most important productions of the event. If you were expecting that at the EA Play Live 2021 event Electronic Arts will...
Video GamesPolygon

Left 4 Dead-like Warhammer 40K: Darktide delayed to 2022

The developer of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the Left 4 Dead-like cooperative shooter set in the 40K universe, has delayed the game to spring 2022, according to an announcement posted Thursday to Twitter. Stockholm-based Fatshark said, in a familiar refrain, that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted its original plan to deliver Darktide later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy