JETT: The Far Shore Gameplay Trailer Released During State of Play
While PlayStation's latest State of Play presentation might not have brought the franchises that fans were expecting, it still showcased an interesting array of upcoming titles. Among them was a new look at JETT: The Far Shore, with a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming interstellar adventure from Superbrothers A/V Inc. and Pine Scented Software Ltd. The trailer also came with confirmation that the game will release later this year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC on the Epic Games Store, after it was initially delayed last September.comicbook.com
