Report: Great Lakes region needs about $2B for flood repairs

By Associated Press
TMJ4 News
 12 days ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Cities and towns along Great Lakes shorelines will pay a heavy price for recent flooding.

That's according to an organization representing the region's local governments. It says a survey of cities, villages and other jurisdictions found that fixing infrastructure damaged by high water and erosion will cost nearly $2 billion over the next five years.

That's on top of about $878 million that has already been spent. Abnormally high lake levels and severe rainstorms have hammered roads, docks, and water intake pipes while washing away parklands and beaches. City officials are seeking federal help to make repairs.

