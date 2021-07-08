XDA member unknowingly bought a Pixel phone with an FBI backdoor
The XDA Forums routinely get new users who have trouble with their phones, but one unlucky user ended up with a problem that nobody knew how to solve. As it turns out, this user had bought a used Pixel phone that wasn’t originally sold by Google or an official retailer but rather by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations, or FBI. This phone came with a custom ROM called ArcaneOS and had messaging software called “ANOM” preinstalled that was secretly made by the FBI to catch criminals discussing their criminal activities.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0