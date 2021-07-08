Cancel
XDA member unknowingly bought a Pixel phone with an FBI backdoor

By Mishaal Rahman
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe XDA Forums routinely get new users who have trouble with their phones, but one unlucky user ended up with a problem that nobody knew how to solve. As it turns out, this user had bought a used Pixel phone that wasn’t originally sold by Google or an official retailer but rather by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations, or FBI. This phone came with a custom ROM called ArcaneOS and had messaging software called “ANOM” preinstalled that was secretly made by the FBI to catch criminals discussing their criminal activities.

