Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccinated mom contracts COVID-19; warn others

By Bryant Maddrick
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mzJdR_0arQ2Ht400

A mom is urging people to be vigilant about COVID-19 after she caught the virus months after being vaccinated.

Carrie Gill said she and her 6-year-old daughter have had COVID-19 for a week.

Gill said her symptoms included stomach cramps, a sinus infection, and loss of taste and smell.

She said her daughter's symptoms were more intense.

"She had high fevers we couldn’t control. She had very bad congestion and stomach cramps that made her cry, which was very sad," Gill said. "She bounced back, though. She’s feeling better."

The infection was a first for the mom and daughter.

Gill said she recieved the Pfizer vaccine in March. Her daughter is too young to get vaccinated.

Along with her husband, Gill said they followed the rules from health officials, including wearing mask and social distancing. However, as coronavirus restrictions were lifted, Gill eased up on precautions.

“I was getting lax in how I was wearing my mask. I was getting lax in how many people I was around and I really stopped necessarily the six feet apart."

Then, Gill got the virus and said she believes she passed it to her daughter.

"It’s clear that there are strains that can break through vaccines," Gill said.

Health officials across the country are reporting the delta variant of the COVID-19 is spreading fast.

"What was circulating last year at this time, for every one person with COVID-19, it would only effect maybe two to three people. The newest data about delta is for one person infected it actually infected seven," said epidemologist Elizabeth Holzschuh.

Holzschuh works with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment and said the delta variant is here.

“We’re definitely seeing some alarming signs throughout the country with younger people being hospitalized and certainly the unvaccinated really being affected by delta," she said.

Gill said her doctors believe she may have the delta variant, but haven't confirmed it yet.

Gill is considered a breakthrough case since she contracted the virus after being vaccinated. Holzschuh said such cases are rare.

"If you think about Johnson County, we have 250,000 residents who are fully immunized. When we look at our breakthrough cases, so people who have been fully vaccinated and then end up with symptoms or end up testing positive, we’re only talking about 150 or 200. So it’s really less than 0.1% of vaccinated individuals," Holzschuh said.

According to the CDC , 154 million Americans are fully vaccinated. The agency has identified 4,686 patients with breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died.

Spokespersons with state health departments in Kansas and Missouri did not have available data on breakthrough patients.

As Gill and her daughter recover, the mom asks unvaccinated people to reconsider and get the shot.

Meanwhile, she plans to make changes after she recovers.

"I’m going to go back to wearing a mask in every public setting I’m in now. I’m going to be much more thoughtful about ventilation in the space that I’m in. So be vigilant. Unfortunately, we’re not over the hump yet," Gill said.

Comments / 152

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Cdc#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns of Infections After Vaccination

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, as the new Delta variant threatens vulnerable communities—and vulnerable people, like unvaccinated children, who are getting sicker and sicker. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm, and said what you can do to stay safe given these new circumstances. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

People Who Refuse COVID-19 Vaccination Could Be Arrested, Duterte Warns Filipinos

Duterte said he would order officials to list people who refuse to get vaccinated. He threatened to inject Filipinos with an anti-parasitic drug if they refuse a vaccine jab. Philippines' health department recently reported breakthrough COVID-19 infections. Filipinos who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 may face arrest, Philippines President...
Public HealthHealthline

Does Mouthwash Kill COVID-19?

Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic, researchers have been scrambling to figure out possible ways to stem virus transmission and halt the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. One idea that’s been researched throughout 2020 and into 2021 is that the virus can be killed —...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued New COVID Warning

Do you want the coronavirus pandemic to ever end? Read this. A new variant, called Delta, threatens to upend progress, as cases rise in the United States. Concerned, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on NPR's All Things Considered with a warning about how this can affect you, even if you're already vaccinated. Read on for his five-point warning, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Should people with arthritis get the COVID-19 vaccine?

People with arthritis may be concerned that the COVID-19 vaccine will trigger an arthritis flare-up. However, the chance of this occurring is relatively small. Additionally, those with arthritis generally tolerate the vaccine well. A 2021 study involving 1,519 people with arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions found that only 5% of...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have COVID, Study Says

We've all spent the past 15 months wondering if that cough that won't quit or funny taste in our mouths could be COVID. But now that the majority of people in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against the virus, most of those fears have dissipated, and rightfully so. The truth is, COVID breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are incredibly rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, as of April 30, just 10,262 patients of about 101 million fully vaccinated people had gotten COVID—that's a .01 percent likelihood. But if you notice one innocuous symptom, you could be in that minority, according to a new report from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study.

Comments / 152

Community Policy