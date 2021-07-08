Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Jrue Holiday is better than what he showed in Game 1

By Bryan Fonseca
Deadspin
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a continued theme of searching for consistency amongst Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star caliber running mates, Jrue Holiday is next on the clock. Holiday, like Khris Middleton, is great at the art form we call basketball, which is why he gets held to the high-standard that he does … along with the fact that he’ll be making $135 million (up to $160 million with incentives) over the next four years, and was acquired for three first-rounders and two draft swaps. (Either way, it’s still an upgrade over Eric Bledsoe, who gets a bad rap in all this, but is indisputably a downgrade from Holiday.)

deadspin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Eric Bledsoe
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Brook Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks#Mvp#Bucks#Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says 2 NBA Stars Play Harder Than Everyone

When it comes to going all out on a nightly basis, two players stand out above the rest in the NBA, according to Charles Barkley. Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Barkley and his TNT colleagues heaped plenty of praise on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time league MVP produced 25 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in the 125-91 romp.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar warns Chris Paul, Suns are in trouble vs. Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks legend and NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are figuring it out in the NBA Finals, which should spell trouble for Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Speaking on The Jump, Abdul-Jabbar discussed the importance of Milwaukee’s Game 3 win to their chances of lifting...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bucks’ Bobby Portis wants to give flowers to whoever gave Giannis Antetokounmpo his freaky nickname

It wasn’t even clear if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals because of the knee injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. That injury cost him two-plus games in the Eastern Conference Finals, and it seemed like a long shot that he would be ready for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns. Instead, Antetokounmpo played in Game 1 and looked pretty solid, and he has since dominated the last two games, albeit with one of those big performances coming in a Game 2 loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy