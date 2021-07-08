Jrue Holiday is better than what he showed in Game 1

In a continued theme of searching for consistency amongst Giannis Antetokounmpo’s All-Star caliber running mates, Jrue Holiday is next on the clock. Holiday, like Khris Middleton, is great at the art form we call basketball, which is why he gets held to the high-standard that he does … along with the fact that he’ll be making $135 million (up to $160 million with incentives) over the next four years, and was acquired for three first-rounders and two draft swaps. (Either way, it’s still an upgrade over Eric Bledsoe, who gets a bad rap in all this, but is indisputably a downgrade from Holiday.)