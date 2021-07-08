Cancel
New Rx Instructions Tighten Use of Controversial Alzheimer Disease Drug

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
healthday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, July 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday issued new prescribing rules for the controversial Alzheimer disease medication Aduhelm that will likely limit its use. When first approved a month ago, the FDA said Biogen's monthly intravenous drug was for all patients with...

