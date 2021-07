By Ann H. Gabhart >> Kentucky packhorse librarian Tansy Calhoun doesn’t mind the rough trails and long hours as she serves her Appalachian mountain community during the Great Depression. Yet she longs to find love like the heroines in her books. When a charming writer comes to town, she thinks she might have found it—or is the perfect man actually closer than she thinks? Perdita Sweet has called the mountains home for a long time, yet stopped giving too much of herself away when an object of her affection up and married someone else. She knows who Tansy should choose. But why would Tansy listen to the romantic advice of an old spinster?