Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees' Luis Severino Takes Big Step Towards Return

By Pat Ragazzo
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jXSlw_0arQ1wWs00

Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino appears to be getting closer to returning to his rehab assignment.

After resuming his mound work on Saturday, Severino threw another bullpen session in Somerset on Wednesday. The next step for the right-hander will be to face live hitters, and if all goes accordingly to plan, the hope is that he can restart a rehab assignment shortly thereafter.

Severino, who underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2020, initially began a rehab assignment that was ultimately halted in mid-June as a result of a Grade 2 groin strain.

The Yankees’ pitching staff has posted a 3.82 ERA this season, which is good for the 10th-best mark in baseball. But in the past several weeks, ace Gerrit Cole has struggled mightily with a 4.69 ERA in his last seven starts. He has also given up nine runs in his last 8.1 innings.

The Bronx Bombers lost another important piece of their rotation in late-May in Corey Kluber, who suffered a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out until mid-to-late August.

However, Kluber started throwing from 90-feet earlier this week, which is a good sign win his progress.

With Severino inching closer to a return, both he and Kluber could potentially be back with the Yankees by the end of the summer if they continue to stay on the right track.

Regardless of what the Yankees do at the trade deadline, Kluber and Severino could be looked at as late-season acquisitions, which will provide a major boost to the rotation.

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
137
Followers
350
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Luis Severino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Bronx Bombers#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Andujar responds to Cashman criticism in big way

If Gary Sanchez can rediscover his talent when all seemed lost, maybe Clint Frazier and Miguel Andujar can, too. At least that is representative of Yankees general manager Brian Cashman’s thinking Tuesday — even before Andujar answered the call with three hits, including a home run, in a 11-5 win against the Angels.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBNew York Post

Yankees fan destroyed by security after running on field in latest Bronx fiasco

There were more fan shenanigans in The Bronx on Tuesday, but at least this time it didn’t involve a ball being thrown at an opposing outfielder. During the top of the sixth inning against the Phillies, a Yankees fan raced onto the field to the delight of the crowd at the Stadium before being slammed down by a security guard and escorted off.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees get good news about injured Corey Kluber, Luis Severino

Aaron Boone had good news to report on Saturday. Yes, really, good news remains possible for the Yankees in a season that seems headed to irrelevancy. Former AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber is making progress from a right shoulder strain and could throw a bullpen session by the end of next week. Meanwhile, Luis Severino will throw live batting practice on Sunday in his recovery from Tommy John surgery and a groin injury. The plan is for Severino to do that a second time before going on a rehabilitation assignment.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees’ main deadline targets appear to be trio of outfielders

Here’s the sad truth for the Yankees: if a team’s entire trade deadline ethos can be determined by a seven-game stretch prior to the deadline, then they probably aren’t buyers. This Yankee team is a see-saw wrapped in an enigma-riding a roller coaster, and just when you’re out, they send...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Updating 17 Yankees on injured list plus Chris Gittens | Progress for Luke Voit

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is bewildered. He can’t make sense of what’s going with his team yet again. The shocker wasn’t the Yankees’ injured list swelling to 17 players on Tuesday when outfielder Trey Amburgey was added. The rookie exited his second big-league game last Sunday with a hamstring issue, so this bad news was half expected.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Offers Impression Of Red Sox’s Jarren Duran After Yankees Series

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran has played just two games in the Major Leagues, but he’s clearly made a favorable impression on manager Alex Cora. So favorable, in fact, that the 24-year-old Duran will hit second in the batting order as Boston opens a series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Duran twice hit seventh during the weekend series against the New York Yankees.
MLBFOX Sports

Moore scheduled to start for Phillies at Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies (47-46, second in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (49-44, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Yankees: Asher Wojciechowski (0-0, 0.00 ERA) BOTTOM LINE: New York and Philadelphia will play on Wednesday. The Yankees are 26-23...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Costly error, homers hurt Aaron Nola in loss to Yankees

A costly throwing error and a pair of New York Yankees home runs helped cut Aaron Nola’s start short as the Philadelphia Phillies lost the first game of the teams’ series 6-4 on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium to drop to 47-46 on the season. The Phillies held a 2-1 lead...
MLBbronxpinstripes.com

A snapshot of the Yankees’ transient roster

Late March is the most absurd part of the baseball calendar. Every media outlet obsesses over who’s going to make the roster— which player will win the final bullpen spot or fourth outfielder job. The transiency of a modern roster renders the discussion foolish. Through the first 91 games of the season, the Yankees have already used 64 different players. Last year, they used 68 of them in a 60-game season. All the players who “miss the cut” at the end of Spring Training will have just as big a role on the team as the ones who beat them out.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Yankees sock four homers, down Phillies

EditorsNote: change to 5 1/3 innings for Nola in 10th graf. Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking home run with two outs in the fifth inning and the New York Yankees belted four homers in a 6-4 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Aroldis Chapman converted his first save...

Comments / 0

Community Policy