Southington, CT

Southington leaders consider changes for West Street intersection

By Jesse Buchanan, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHINGTON — Town officials are considering what safety improvements could be made to a West Street intersection. An accident six weeks ago prompted town leaders to look at signs and the possibility of a traffic light at the West Street and Prospect Street intersection. The intersection already has a flashing yellow light for West Street drivers and a flashing red light for Prospect Street drivers.

www.myrecordjournal.com

Comments / 0

