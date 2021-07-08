Cancel
Westmoreland County, VA

Northern Neck broadband expansion project breaks ground

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Va. (AP) — Work is starting on a project that aims to bring fiber-optic broadband to thousands of Northern Neck homes and businesses. Gov. Ralph Northam joined Dominion Energy Virginia, All Points Broadband, and Northern Neck Electric Cooperative to celebrate the first phase of the project that aims to bring internet access to all remaining unserved locations in King George, Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties.

