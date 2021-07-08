Cancel
Thor: Love and Thunder Shouldn't Make Sense, Says Taika Waititi

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Hemsworth's Thor will soon be the first hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get their fourth standalone film in the franchise. Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting theatres next year and will see the return of Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. In the past, Waititi teased that the movie "is so insane and also very romantic." During a recent chat with Empire, the director emphasized that it's "the craziest film" he's ever done.

