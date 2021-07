Nexus Brewery is celebrating a decade of making beer. The brewery opened on May 23, 2011, but the party had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Now that state restrictions have been lifted, the brewery will hold celebrations on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11. DJs will keep the party going from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on July 10, and from 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. July 11 at Nexus Brewery & Restaurant, 4730 Pan American Fwy NE.