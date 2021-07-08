AP: Former daycare provider in Hays charged in infant’s death

HAYS, Kan. — A former daycare provider in Hays is charged in the death of an infant. Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson Jr. said the 8-week-old baby died in August 2013 at the Michelle Sarver Day Care Home. Sarver is charged with involuntary manslaughter. A summons has been issued and she is not in custody. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an emergency order of suspension of the daycare when the infant died.