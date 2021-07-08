AP: Former daycare provider in Hays charged in infant’s death
HAYS, Kan. — A former daycare provider in Hays is charged in the death of an infant. Ellis County Attorney Robert Anderson Jr. said the 8-week-old baby died in August 2013 at the Michelle Sarver Day Care Home. Sarver is charged with involuntary manslaughter. A summons has been issued and she is not in custody. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an emergency order of suspension of the daycare when the infant died.1350kman.com
Comments / 0