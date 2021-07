Back in 2006, Warren Buffett pledged that he would give away all his Berkshire shares as annual gifts to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation. Today he has managed to keep half his promise after Warren Buffett officially announced that he is resigning as a trustee from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. As of today, he owns approximately $100 billion worth of 238,624 shares of his company Berkshire Hathway.