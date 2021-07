This is a collection of short pieces written by Twain and unpublished until 1938. As a fan of Twain, this is fantastic. The title story was the first in the collection. I understand that many will regard it as a work of genius due to the level of satire it exhibits, however it simply struck me as bitter: the satire was so scathing, so angry, that it was quite off-putting. The rest of the stories I enjoyed. Some were incomplete since Twain had a habit of not finishing every story that he started. I especially enjoyed “Letter To The Earth” in which a regular human receives a letter from heaven in response to a prayer. The letter has everything quantified, it reads more like a report from an accountant. Very funny.