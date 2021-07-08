07.08.21 AOTW Michelle Easten “How to Raise a Conservative Daughter”
Raising a daughter is hard. Raising a conservative daughter can feel downright impossible. As someone who has spent over a quarter-century preparing thousands of conservative girls and women for effective conservative leadership, Michelle Easton knows the daunting challenges parents face. Toxic social media, radical feminist indoctrination in schools, corrosive messages from Hollywood and the entertainment world—the dizzying array of cultural forces aligned against families are real and immediate. But so are the remedies.www.ksgf.com
