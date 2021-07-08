Check Out The Ineos Grenadier's Awesome Interior

The all-new Jeep Compass has just been revealed with a new interior and. , and it looks set to be a great return to form for the crossover. It's more luxurious, has more advanced safety features, and just looks fantastic. The only problem is under the hood, where you still get an anemic 2.4-liter Tigershark four-pot developing 177 horsepower and 172 lb-ft of torque. A manual gearbox won't return for this model, but you do have a choice between six- or nine-speed autos and 4x2 or 4x4. But what if you wanted something a little sportier; something a little more fun to drive? What about a Jeep Compass Trackhawk?