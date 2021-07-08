Check Out The Ineos Grenadier's Awesome Interior
The new Land Rover Defender has been a massive success, but the original off-roader still has a rabid fanbase. This has inspired restomod companies to update the original Defender to modern standards while retaining its classic utilitarian styling. Alternatively, there is also the Ineos Grenadier, a rugged body-on-frame off-roader with retro styling heavily inspired by the original Land Rover Defender. We've already seen the exterior in all its glory, but now Ineos has shown the interior for the first time. When designing the cabin, Ineos focused on practicality and utility, and it shows.carbuzz.com
