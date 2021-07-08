AP: Kansas health officials cite summer camps as COVID clusters

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas health officials say they are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a church camp in Butler County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 13 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last two weeks at an AGK Ministries camp held from June 21 to June 25 at the Wheat State Retreat Center near Maize. The health department says 23 cases from the camp have been reported this summer.