Yuma, AZ

Border Patrol agents catch sex offender waiting for a train ride

By Sumiko Keil
KYMA News 11
 12 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Border Patrol agents caught a sex offender trying to catch a train on Tuesday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol says agents found four migrants at the Amtrak station just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Upon questioning all men, they determined they were in the U.S. illegally. Record checks revealed one of the men was a convicted sex offender.

Police arrested 41-year-old Rosario Antonio Tena-Hernandez, a Mexican national, in 2007 for having sex with a minor. A judge sentenced Tena to three years in prison for his crime.

Tena-Hernandez will be prosecuted for felony reentry after a previous removal from the U.S. and faces additional jail time.

The post Border Patrol agents catch sex offender waiting for a train ride appeared first on KYMA .

