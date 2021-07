Carl Brandt, the “Kansas Honor Flight Ice Cream Man” will be handing out ice cream at the Pawnee County Fair on Thursday. In 2016, Brandt’s children surprised him with the gift of an Honor Flight which takes veterans to see the war memorials in Washington, D.C. Brandt is a veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed the trip so much that he decided he wanted to raise money to help other veterans in Kansas make the trip.