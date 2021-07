Throughout the Phoenix Suns' playoff run, there have been numerous players who have come out and shown that they are much more than just role players. Cam Johnson is certainly one of those guys as he has been simply lights out for this Suns squad. No one saw his ascension coming and in the NBA Finals, he has been fantastic. While he might not be the biggest contributor, his play has given the Suns confidence and when you're battling for a championship, that kind of addition to the game is always a welcomed sight.