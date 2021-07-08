Canisius names Holy Cross assistant coach Mobley to same role with Golden Griffins
Canisius has announced the addition of Max Mobley as an assistant coach. “Max is a terrific addition to our staff,” Canisius head coach Trevor Large said in a statement. “He is passionate, professional and has the positive energy to enhance our current players’ development as well as the experience to drive our recruiting efforts. Max brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience as a player and coach at the Division I level. I am excited for our staff and players to bring such a quality person and coach to our program.”www.uscho.com
