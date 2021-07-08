Cancel
Canisius names Holy Cross assistant coach Mobley to same role with Golden Griffins

By USCHO Staff
uscho.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanisius has announced the addition of Max Mobley as an assistant coach. “Max is a terrific addition to our staff,” Canisius head coach Trevor Large said in a statement. “He is passionate, professional and has the positive energy to enhance our current players’ development as well as the experience to drive our recruiting efforts. Max brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience as a player and coach at the Division I level. I am excited for our staff and players to bring such a quality person and coach to our program.”

