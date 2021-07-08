Canisius names Holy Cross assistant coach Mobley to same role with Golden Griffins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Women’s tennis head coach Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar has named former UCF men’s tennis assistant, Georgi Rumenov, as her new assistant coach. “I would like to thank Georgi for joining me in this new project,” Sanchez-Quintanar said. “Georgi is one of the best assistant coaches in the country. He played a key role in helping FIU women’s tennis to reach their highest ranking in the history of the program and won their first conference title. During the last two years, he has helped Coach John Roddick to take the UCF Men’s Team to their first ever top 10 in the nation and first conference title. I couldn’t be more thankful that he has chosen to help me keep building the women’s tennis program here in Fayetteville. I’ve known Georgi since we were juniors and I have always admired his work ethic, tenacity, professionalism and his knowledge about tennis. He has the best qualities you can find in a human being, and I can’t wait for him to join the Razorback family to do great things together.”