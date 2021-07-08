Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Glee’ Cast Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera on One-Year Anniversary of Her Death: “Always a Light, Always With Us”

By Allison Crist
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Naya Rivera’s Glee co-stars, family members and friends are paying tribute to the 33-year-old actress on the one-year anniversary of her death. Last July 8, Rivera disappeared while boating with her son Josey at Lake Piru in California. An extensive search ensued after the 4-year-old was found alone on the boat, and by July 13, Rivera’s body had been discovered floating in the lake. Authorities told the media they did not suspect foul play nor do they believe Rivera purposely tried to hurt herself, and her official cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hitchcock
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Chris Colfer
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Juju Chang
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Matthew Morrison
Person
Jenna Ushkowitz
Person
Tahj Mowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glee#Fox#Ne Yo#Abc News#Gma#Instagram Stories#Heatherrelizabethh#Instagram A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Naya Rivera's mother says grief over Glee star's death gets so 'heavy' that her family is 'afraid for themselves' and reveals they're in therapy to deal with the trauma, as she marks one-year anniversary of her daughter's tragic drowning

Naya Rivera's mother has opened up about the Glee star's family ongoing struggle to come to terms with their grief over her tragic death, admitting that their sorrow 'is so heavy', they are often 'afraid for themselves'. Speaking in an emotional GMA interview on the one-year anniversary of her daughter's...
CelebritiesPeople

Lea Michele Pays Tribute to Late Cory Monteith 8 Years After Glee Costar's Death

Lea Michele commemorated late boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith eight years after his death this week. Monteith was 31 when he died of a heroin overdose on July 13, 2013. On Tuesday, Michele honored him by sharing a black-and-white photo of Monteith on her Instagram Story, per E! News, showing him waving to a crowd from onstage, wearing a varsity jacket while in character as Finn Hudson from Glee.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Remembering Naya Rivera's Biggest Moments With ET a Year After Her Death

Naya Rivera has been a fixture on Entertainment Tonight throughout the years. Thursday, July 8, 2021 marks the one-year anniversary of the Glee actress' death at age 33, which occurred after she went missing following a boat ride with her then-4-year-old son, Josey, on California's Lake Piru. Her body was recovered five days later.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Naya Rivera’s mother opens up about ‘heavy sorrow’ one year after Glee star’s death

Naya Rivera’s family has honoured her memory, one year after her death.The Glee actor’s mother, sister, and brother all spoke to Good Morning America, either in person or via a statement, to discuss her life and legacy during Thursday’s broadcast.Rivera went missing on 8 July 2020 during an outing on Lake Piru, California. Her body was found days later, and her death was ruled an accidental drowning.“Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, ‘cause this is hard,” Rivera’s mother Yolanda Previtire told Good Morning America. “There are no words to...
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Naya Rivera's Family Honors Her on Anniversary of Her Death: "Your Endless Energy Lives On"

Naya Rivera's family is remembering her life and legacy on the one-year anniversary of her death. On July 8, her mother, Yolanda Previtire; sister, Nickayla Rivera; and brother, Mychal Rivera, opened up to Good Morning America about Naya's tragic boating accident and how they've been coping. "Sometimes we're afraid of the sorrow being so heavy that we're afraid for our own self, 'cause this is hard. There are no words to describe what we're going through," Yolanda said. "All we know is we have each other."
CelebritiesGeorgetown Voice

Tributes to Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera landed her first major acting role at the age of four on the short-lived Black sitcom The Royal Family. In an Arsenio Hall interview for the show, Hall asks young Naya if she would like to do some modeling and without missing a beat she replies “I did that.” (Because of course she already has. Duh!) The audience laughs and cheers and it’s clear this young girl is something special.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Naya Rivera Died One Year Ago Today

On July 8, 2020, Niya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru in Southern California after a day boat trip with her then 4-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey. A search then ensued for the Glee actress and her son, and although Josey was quickly found, it was unfortunately confirmed five days later that Niya Rivera had drowned in Lake Piru while saving her son and died at the age of 33.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Heather Morris gets tattoo honoring Naya Rivera 1 year after her death

Heather Morris has gotten a permanent reminder of her friend and former "Glee" castmate Naya Rivera, one year after Rivera's tragic drowning death. Morris, 34, showed off a tattoo on the side of her left forearm on Instagram Thursday that featured the words "tomorrow is not promised," a phrase Rivera tweeted just days before her death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy