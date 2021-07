A couple of years ago, I lost pretty much everything I planted to our local fauna. Rose buds, hosta leaves, lettuce, green beans, tomato leaves, spinach were all gone and to add insult to injury the deer had been bedding down in my vinca! When I told my friend of my woes, she said, “Give it up for this year, you lost!” After discussing my losses with fellow Master Gardeners, it became clear that once the deer had a taste, it would be very unlikely that I could control their browsing. I tried several spray on products, granules, and barriers of all kinds, but it was too little, too late. So, this year, I started early to get ahead of the damage.