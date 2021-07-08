Norman Provizer’s Jazz Notes
During the ongoing covid-19 crisis (I’m not sure what else you would call an illness that can lay claim to taking over 600,000 lives in the United States alone), touring jazz players have become a rare breed. Fortunately, residents of these parts have a shelf-full of strong, area-based players to fall back on to keep the sounds alive. Under normal conditions those sounds could be heard at various spots around the area, but, more recently, they are concentrated at the city’s two primary jazz clubs – Dazzle at Baur’s and Nocturne.www.kuvo.org
