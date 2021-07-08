Norman Provizer’s Jazz Notes

Thursday’s announcement made a lot about the 2021 Jazz Fest in October clearer, starting with tickets and who will perform. Those who hoped for a more local Jazz Fest this year will get it. In recent years, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell has featured 14 or so performers from outside Louisiana each day; this year, that number is in the single digits for most if not all days. That is in part because there doesn’t appear to be an International Pavilion at this point, based on the talent lineup released on Thursday. That makes sense considering the challenges to international travel during the pandemic, but there are also fewer national acts. If you’re like me, you instinctively look a third of the way down the list of names to find an Americana treasure, and this year you won’t find many in the daily talent breakdown, nor will you see more than a day or two where two national acts close a stage, a phenomenon that has happened with increased regularity in recent years.