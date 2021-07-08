Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Rockwall Chamber presents the keys to an ATV for Spirit of Rockwall Calendar giveaway

By Austin
Posted by 
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 12 days ago
ROCKWALL, TX – July 8, 2021 — Joe Florance is now the proud owner of a 2021 Polaris Ranger Side by Side ATV, after he was selected as the winner of the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Spirit of Rockwall Calendar grand prize giveaway. The Chamber presented Florance with...





Rockwall, TX
ABOUT

Your No. 1 source for #RealGoodNews and events in Rockwall County. Our print edition is published 8x/year and direct-mailed FREE to 15,500+ homes and businesses throughout Rockwall and Heath, supported by local advertisers. Our website, BlueRibbonNews.com, is updated daily with even more positive hometown stories and things to do, see, and know in your neighborhood. Covering Rockwall, Heath, McLendon-Chisholm, Royse City, Fate, Rowlett and surrounding areas.

