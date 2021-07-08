AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Arrives For SteamVR Games Courtesy Of New Fan-Mod
A modder has managed to unofficially leverage AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) technology over to SteamVR titles, and while we have not tested it ourselves (not yet, anyway), the early impressions from those who have tried it out generally say it works pretty well. This follows in the footsteps of the Grand Theft Auto V mod, to demonstrate how potentially easy it is to implement AMD's open source upscaling wizardry.hothardware.com
Comments / 0