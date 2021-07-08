Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken, SC

Community forum on jobs, wages, affordable housing being held Saturday in Aiken

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Posted by 
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MorV_0arPzIm200

A community roundtable event is being held Saturday, with the topics being jobs, the minimum wage and affordable housing.

The forum will be held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W., from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Local representatives will be in attendance and speaking, including Aiken City Council members Gail Diggs and Lessie Price.

The event is being held in collaboration with the S.C. Democratic Party Labor and Progressive Caucus and Aiken Young Democrats. The caucus "strives to fight for progression in local and state policies" and "bring awareness to issues that impact the working class in S.C.," according to its Facebook page.

"The goal is to bring the community together and bring these discussions to light, along with providing them with resources," said Heather Sanders, 2nd Congressional District vice chair of the caucus.

There will also be free resources for attendees, including representatives from the housing authority, a voter registration booth and potentially a vaccine booth. There will also be cash door prizes.

Comments / 0

Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
2K+
Followers
199
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aiken, SC
Government
City
Edgefield, SC
City
Aiken, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Authority#Aiken City Council#Progressive Caucus#Aiken Young Democrats#Congressional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Housing
News Break
Democratic Party
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy