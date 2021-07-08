Cancel
Music

Kevin Costner & Modern West Announce 2021 “Tales From Yellowstone” Tour

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 12 days ago
The fans have asked, and the fans will receive.

Kevin Costner, you know as John Dutton on Yellowstone, is now going full on musician. And he’s hitting the road for an epic “Tales From Yellowstone” tour.

That’s right, the acclaimed actor will be singing all of the greatest hits from the soundtrack of the hit show with his band Kevin Costner & Modern West.

The man himself announced the tour via Instagram yesterday and has eight locations slated, kicking things off on August 24th in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Check out the full schedule and see if they’re coming to a city near you. You’re not gonna want to miss this.

TOUR DATES

8/24 Heritage Hall Ardmore, Oklahoma

8/25-26 Gruene Hall New Braunfels, Texas

8/27 Crockett Civic Center Crockett, Texas

8/28 Knuckleheads Kansas City, Missouri

8/29 Billy Bob’s Texas Fort Worth, Texas

9/2 Nebraska State Fair Grand Island, Nebraska

9/3 Minnesota State Fair St. Paul, Minnesota

9/4 The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Decatur, Illinois

ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
