2024 Ram 1500 EV

By Eric Stafford
CAR AND DRIVER
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it won't be coming to market for a while, the 2024 Ram 1500 EV will be the first all-electric version of the brand's regular half-ton pickup. In addition to its conventional body-on-frame construction and standard all-wheel drive, Ram claims the truck will have a driving range of up to 500 miles and be able to tow more than 10,000 pounds. Other preliminary promises include fast-charging speeds of up to 150 kWh and autonomous driving capabilities. While the electrified Ram 1500 will come out a couple of years after the forthcoming 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, and presumably after the 2023 Chevy Silverado EV, it could potentially capitalize on any missteps those competitors encounter.

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

#Ram 1500#Ram Pickup#Fuel Economy#Chevy
