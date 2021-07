With a 32nd team entering the NHL, the Seattle Kraken are set to select their roster via the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. What you need to know ahead of the NHL Expansion Draft:. For the second time in five years, the NHL is holding an expansion draft for a new organization. On December 4, 2018, it was announced that Seattle would become the home of the 32nd team in the NHL. Fast forward to present day and that one time distant addition to the NHL community is now one day away from having a full roster.