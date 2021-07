The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are so nearly here – kicking off on Friday 23 July. It's been a while - five years to be precise - since the games in Rio de Janeiro. Last year's planned tournament was postponed owing to the pandemic – shattering the dreams of thousands of elite international sports stars. The event will take place for just over two weeks mainly in the Greater Tokyo area and for the first time in its 125-year history, Team GB will be taking more women than men to a summer Olympic Games. But, who will be taking part? Tatler introduces you to the talented Team GB athletes we’ll be rooting for.