Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

First Look: Chef Angie Mar Debuts French Eatery Les Trois Chevaux

By Tae Yoon
Thrillist
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA prix-fixe, jackets-required affair in the West Village. This week’s debut of Les Trois Chevaux marks chef Angie Mar’s return to the local dining scene since closing her meat-centric eatery, The Beatrice Inn, late last year. Translating into “The Three Horses” in English, the restaurant is named after a family...

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trois#Downtown Manhattan#French Cooking#Food Drink#Les Trois Chevaux#Cerasus#American#Pinterest#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Got Sick After Tasting This Kitchen Nightmares Dish

Every time Gordon Ramsay steps into another failing restaurant on "Kitchen Nightmares," it's pretty much guaranteed the celebrity chef is going to find at least one thing he doesn't like, if not everything on the whole menu. But through seven seasons of eating his fair share of raw chicken, dry chicken, and of course more crab cakes than anyone would hope to consume in a single lifetime, nothing has ever compared to the shepherd's pie he ordered at Finn McCool's, an Irish pub in Westhampton, New York (via YouTube). Considering the restaurant's shepherd's pie had Gordon Ramsay running to the restroom after only a couple of bites, it comes as no surprise that Finn McCool's has since been closed for business (via Reality TV Revisited).
Miami Beach, FLworldredeye.com

Q&A: Ken Ray Opens First Modern Chinese Dinner Club Jia in South of Fifth

Miami Beach, FL – July 20, 2021 – Miami Beach’s exclusive South of Fifth (SoFi) neighborhood is home to some of the most renowned and luxurious restaurants in the city. Noticing a gap in the market for upscale Chinese cuisine, local restaurant veteran and hospitality entrepreneur, Ken Ray, decided to open Jia, a brand-new modern Chinese Dinner Club concept in SoFi. The highly-anticipated dining destination is the first to introduce elevated Chinese cuisine to the area, spearheaded by award-winning internationally renowned Executive Chef Weng Choon “William” Lai, with notable expertise in the Modern Cantonese Culinary Arts. Jia extends the ultimate upscale South Beach dining and nightlife experience, in a relaxed and welcoming setting that fuses high-style design with an edgy yet sophisticated ambiance. The new neighborhood dinner club hotspot will feature a regular menu with an elevated combination of authentic Cantonese-style Chinese dishes, a specialty late-night menu with an array of delectably curated Dim Sum platters, an outstanding cocktail program led by acclaimed local bartender Michael Parish, and unique entertainment programming, beginning with Karaoke night in the private dining lounge.
ShoppingThrillist

9 Must-Haves for Throwing a Successful Ice Cream Party

Adulting is hard, so why not indulge in an ice cream party every once in a while?. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
RestaurantsThrillist

Someone Actually Paid $5,964 for the World's Most Expensive Burger

The patty had to live up to its price. Some things are worth splurging for. Things like lush vacations and lavish dining experiences. Though they're worth every penny, there's a line between extravagance and excess. Where that line is depends on the person and their bank account, but a $5,964 burger has to be on the excess side of things, no? Either way, there's always someone who's willing to go there, meaning the rest of us can experience it without dropping a dime.
Huntington Beach, CAOCRegister

Review: New look, new chef, same charm at Mazara Trattoria

Mazara Trattoria is sandwiched between an old Mexican bakery and a Thai takeout joint in vintage Huntington Beach strip mall that seems stuck in a time warp. When I dined at this 40-seat Italian cafe nearly a decade ago, I thought the food was good but I came to the conclusion that Mazara’s popularity had more to do with the owner’s charm than it did with the kitchen’s prowess.
RestaurantsPosted by
TheStreet

Chef Gordon Ramsay Set To Debut Largest HELL'S KITCHEN Concept To Date At Harrah's Resort Southern California

FUNNER, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harrah's Resort Southern California announced their partnership with celebrated multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay to launch a brand-new HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant, set to debut in Spring 2022. The opening of this Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN will mark the first for...
Miami, FLoceandrive.com

Gordon Ramsay Set To Open First Miami Restaurant

Miami’s most recent influx of new restaurants has brought the culinary scene to the next level and this opening is one to be excited about! The London-based restaurant, Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay is set to open its first North American location in South Beach. Gordon Ramsay North America to...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Process to Eat at the 'Hell's Kitchen' Restaurant During the Show's Filming Is Grueling

Throughout its years of success on television, Hell's Kitchen has become one of the most famous shows related to food to ever exist. Whether that's due to the show's fast-paced nature, chef Gordon Ramsay's fiery temperament, or simply the amazing food that is a product of the talented chefs that grace its countertops, it's clear that the show has a lot to offer to fans.
Recipesmatadornetwork.com

Watch a French cook attempt to make egg fried rice for a Chinese master chef

Expecting good Cantonese food from a French chef might sound like wandering into a seafood restaurant and ordering a sirloin. But just because a chef doesn’t come from a food’s country of origin, that doesn’t automatically disqualify them from being able to cook something (and cook it well). That concept was put to the test by Alex, a French amateur chef, in his cooking YouTube channel. In the video, Alex tries to master restaurant-style egg fried rice as a master chef from a Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant evaluates his work.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

First look: Chef José Andrés opens Jaleo restaurant in Chicago

Jaleo, the highly anticipated restaurant by chef and humanitarian José Andrés, opens in Chicago on Thursday after a pandemic-prompted delay. The casual Spanish concept transforms a prominent corner in River North. A basement speak-easy called Pigtail will follow later this summer, with a menu expected to feature experiential cocktails and inventive bar snacks. The first and flagship Jaleo ...
Texas Statebizjournals

Restaurant Roundup: Joey sets opening date for first Texas location; New CityCentre eatery debuts

A Canadian restaurant chain has set the opening date for its first Texas location, which will fill the "jewel box" space outside of The Galleria. A Japanese tasting-menu concept born out of the pandemic, a barbecue joint's new location, an ice cream shop's first official store and an out-of-state coffee chain's third Houston-area spot are also opening. Meanwhile, a Vietnamese cafe closed its doors.
Atlanta, GAThrillist

What Chattahoochee Food Works Means for New Atlanta Chefs

Every spot in this food hall is a must-hit. Chattahoochee Food Works opened its doors mid-May in Atlanta’s Underwood Hills neighborhood. The 31-stall food hall resides within The Works, an 80-acre complex along Chattahoochee Road. With 15 of the stalls already open (and more opening soon), the food hall has an energetic buzz about it right as they start serving food at 11 am. While The Works is beautifully designed, and there are plenty of reasons to visit it, including Les Mains Nail Bar and Ballard Designs, it’s the food hall and its tenants that most make it an exciting destination. As we come out of the pandemic, CFW is showing that food halls are still a promising fixture of the dining landscape for both diners and business owners.
Houston, TXhoustoncitybook.com

New at Night: Cheers to These Four Clever Concept Bars!

THEY'RE ALREADY CALLING it the Roaring '20s. And the ongoing arrival of many interesting new pubs, clubs, lounges and bars is partly to blame. Here are four fun ones on our radar now. Starck Room Midtown's latest is the Starck Room, an upscale lounge inspired by the work of French...
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Gordon Ramsay-Led Concept Lucky Cat to Open in 2022

Gordon Ramsay North America announced that Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay will be opening in Miami in 2022. Located in South Beach’s dynamic SoFi restaurant and nightlife neighborhood, Lucky Cat will immerse guests in its Asian Eating House theme and vibe, inspired by Tokyo’s 1930s kissas and Shanghai drinking dens. The name Lucky Cat comes from Asian culture where the ‘lucky cat’ is a talisman that is believed to attract good luck and fortune. This will be the first U.S. location of Lucky Cat, and Chef Ramsay’s first restaurant in Miami.
RecipesThe Day

Chef Molly Yeh's lockdown life full of recipes, baby firsts

Somewhere between testing beet and carrot juice, blueberries and mint in search of the precise hues for a four-tiered rainbow cake celebrating her daughter's first birthday in spring 2020, Food Network star Molly Yeh was forced by COVID's gathering storm clouds to abruptly cancel the party she'd spent six months planning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy