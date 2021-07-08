Cancel
TV Series

It’s Time for Kimiko to Speak on The Boys

By Jenevia Kagawa Darcy
The Mary Sue
The Mary Sue
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

*General plot spoiler warning for The Boys seasons 1&2.*. Kimiko Miyashiro has been largely nonverbal during her run on the first two seasons of Amazon’s subversive superhero series The Boys. Ahead of the season 2 premiere, showrunner Eric Kripke stated in an interview with Digital Spy that he wished he could have given Kimiko more of a voice in the show’s first season. “There’s the stereotype of a quiet Asian woman, and I was very conscious of not wanting to do that.”

