How Becoming More Environmentally Friendly Improved My Wellbeing and My Relationship with My Family

The U.S. labor shortage is real, but what is actually causing it?. Recently a conversation has been stirring in the news about the severe labor shortage in the United States. In April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the number of job openings had hit a record-setting 9.3 million, with over 600,000 of those openings appearing after February of 2020, right when a global pandemic completely changed everyone’s world. In many regions, industries like retail, restaurants, and warehousing are now desperate to fill jobs. The shortage is real, but plenty of CEOs are failing to understand the true cause. Companies are rightly blaming the pandemic and expanded unemployment benefits, but are totally misunderstanding or willfully denying the role they play in the ongoing labor shortage.
