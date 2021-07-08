Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) was established in 1990 as a national early warning system that monitors the safety of vaccines after they are authorized or licensed for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Apparently, health care providers are reluctant to report adverse events because a million dollar study conducted by the Dept. of Health and Human Services, released in 2010, concluded that “Adverse events from vaccines are common but underreported, with less than one percent reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Low reporting rates preclude or delay the identification of “problem” vaccines, potentially endangering the health of the public.” Keep this low reporting in mind while reading the latest statistics from VAERS as of 7/9/21.