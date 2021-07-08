Cancel
Pfizer to seek FDA authorization for 3rd Covid vaccine dose

By The Associated Press
NBC News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 5

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#3rd Covid#The Associated Press#Americans#Pasteur Institute#Nbc News#French#Canadian#Cdc
Related
Public Healthhealthday.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Effectively Prevent Infection in VA Population

TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines used in the Veterans Affairs (VA) health system are effective for preventing infection, according to a study published online July 20 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adeel A. Butt, M.B.B.S., from the VA...
Grand Traverse County, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Health officials recommend back-to-school COVID vaccine

TRAVERSE CITY — Children 12 and older who get the COVID-19 vaccination this week will be fully inoculated by the end of August. That is the message health officials want parents and others to hear as they gear up for back-to-school. “If they get vaccinated now for COVID, they would...
Skagit County, WASkagit Valley Herald

Delta variant confirmed in Skagit; vaccinated islanders diagnosed with COVID

Vaccines have delivered a gut punch to COVID-19, but the stubborn respiratory virus is refusing to go down for the count. Three vaccinated individuals in San Juan County were diagnosed this month with COVID-19, that county’s health officer confirmed on social media July 17. Closer to home, the virus’ delta variant “has now officially been found in Skagit County,” Skagit County Public Health spokeswoman Danica Sessions said July 16 in a weekly video update posted online. And on July 14, another Skagit County resident died from COVID-19 — the 78th local death since the pandemic reached this area in March 2020.
Public Healthidahocountyfreepress.com

LETTER: What is the FDA doing?

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) was established in 1990 as a national early warning system that monitors the safety of vaccines after they are authorized or licensed for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Apparently, health care providers are reluctant to report adverse events because a million dollar study conducted by the Dept. of Health and Human Services, released in 2010, concluded that “Adverse events from vaccines are common but underreported, with less than one percent reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Low reporting rates preclude or delay the identification of “problem” vaccines, potentially endangering the health of the public.” Keep this low reporting in mind while reading the latest statistics from VAERS as of 7/9/21.
U.S. Politicsfox10phoenix.com

Fauci: CDC ‘carefully looking’ at mask guidance for schools

LOS ANGELES - The American Academy of Pediatrics this week recommended universal masking in schools, even for those who are vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the academy wants to "go the extra mile" to make sure kids are protected, but said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is closely monitoring the situation.
Public Healthfernandinaobserver.com

CDC provides public health COVID guidance for fully vaccinated people

Editor’s Note: To view the complete Center for Disease Control & Prevention updated information click here. On May 28, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updates to the interim guidance Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People for individuals fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 two or more weeks after they have received the second dose in a two-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) or two or more weeks after they have received a single-dose vaccine (Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine). Additionally, please note this interim guidance does not apply to health care facility settings. An overview of the CDC Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People is provided below.
IndustryMedicalXpress

J&J vaccine weak against Delta variant, second dose may be needed

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine is much less effective against the highly contagious Delta variant than it is against the original virus, new research claims. "The message that we wanted to give was not that people shouldn't get the J&J vaccine, but we hope that in the future, it...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Patient Case Strongly Suggests Link Between Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and Bell’s Palsy

The patient experienced facial palsy after each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The case of a patient who experienced two facial palsies – one after the first and another after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – strongly suggests that Bell’s palsy (facial nerve palsy of unknown cause) is linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doctors write in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
IndustryPosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine? (Part II)

Maybe you’ve postponed your second COVID-19 vaccine appointment, whether because of scheduling hassles or general reluctance. But how safe are you after just a single dose?. As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently – and the answer has changed as new genetic strains of the coronavirus become more common. By the beginning of July 2021, the delta variant had become the most dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the U.S.
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

NEW YORK – Health officials say the Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases. Dr. Anthony Fauci,...
Public Healthfox35orlando.com

Nurses union calls on CDC to reinstate universal mask guidelines

The National Nurses Union asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reinstate universal mask-wearing guidelines and implement more robust data tracking citing an increase in cases across the country, according to a letter sent to the agency on July 12. Following state reopenings which resulted in ends...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Public HealthGainesville.com

Why are fully vaccinated people testing positive for COVID? Should I start wearing a mask again?

Florida Representative Vern Buchanan (16th District) has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, according to his office. USA 3x3 women's basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson qualified for the Tokyo Olympics but has said she will not be competing after she tested positive. She was also fully vaccinated, as were more of over 50 people connected to the games who have tested positive for COVID so far, such as Czech beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič.

