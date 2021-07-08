Cancel
Bergen County, NJ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERGEN, SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX, HUDSON, BRONX, KINGS (BROOKLYN), CENTRAL NASSAU, NEW YORK (MANHATTAN), QUEENS AND SOUTH CENTRAL WESTCHESTER COUNTIES At 555 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 2 hours. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, New Rochelle, Flushing, Mott Haven, Levittown, Hoboken, East Tremont, Port Chester, Glen Cove, Plainview, Garden City, Lyndhurst, Syosset, Mineola, Rutherford, Secaucus, Rye and Westbury. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 2 HOURS

