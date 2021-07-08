Special Weather Statement issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL SANTA FE COUNTY UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Fe. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Eldorado At Santa Fe, Canada De Los Alamos, Hyde Memorial State Park, Tesuque, Lamy and La Cienega. This includes the following highways Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 272 and 292. Highway 285 between Mile Markers 287 and 290.