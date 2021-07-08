Cancel
Suffolk County, NY

Severe Weather Statement issued for Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Suffolk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR WESTERN SUFFOLK COUNTY At 547 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Commack to Brentwood to Babylon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. These severe storms will be near Brentwood and Commack around 550 PM EDT. Islip, Hauppauge and Bay Shore around 555 PM EDT. Smithtown around 600 PM EDT. Ronkonkoma around 605 PM EDT. Stony Brook around 610 PM EDT. Holbrook around 615 PM EDT. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

