Texas Rent Relief distributes more than $500M to impacted households
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs announced it has distributed more than $500 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 80,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with another $46 million committed to being paid. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Texas was well ahead of many states in ramping up its program and distributing funds.www.fox7austin.com
