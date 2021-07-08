Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Texas Rent Relief distributes more than $500M to impacted households

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
fox7austin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs announced it has distributed more than $500 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 80,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with another $46 million committed to being paid. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Texas was well ahead of many states in ramping up its program and distributing funds.

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#The U S Department#Treasury#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Housing
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Health ServicesKRGV

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for the month of July

Nearly $262 will be provided to the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of July as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Tuesday news release, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of the benefits and the funding that is provided by...
Health Serviceshaysfreepress.com

SNAP recipients will get emergency funds in July

Approximately $262 million in emergency funds have been assigned to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) for July, in an ongoing response to the pandemic. “As the pandemic continues to impact Texas families,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive...
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Emergency housing vouchers available July 1

Fulton Housing Authority will be receiving 15 emergency housing vouchers July 1. Valerie Sebacher, executive director at Fulton Housing Authority, decided to opt in for the emergency housing program to do as much as she can to help her community. "I was kind of on the fence about it," said...
Broward County, FLtamaractalk.com

Emergency Rent Assistance Applications Accepted Through July 31

Broward County is currently accepting applications for the Emergency Rent Assistance Program (ERAP) through July 31. The Broward County Commission has received $53 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help residents who have fallen financially behind due to the pandemic. Applicants that have applied and have been...
POTUSForbes

Biden Extends Eviction Ban Deadline As Billions In Rent Relief Are Stuck In Limbo

Renters struggling to afford housing due to Covid-related financial and health problems got some reprieve today. The Biden administration pushed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eviction moratorium deadline back one month to July 31 from the current June 30 deadline. The Biden administration acknowledged that the more...
Income TaxValueWalk

Coronavirus stimulus check but as rent forgiveness program

As per a report from Los Angeles Times, Governor Gavin Newsom and local lawmakers have reached an agreement not only to extend eviction protections, but also pay 100% of the unpaid rent of low-income residents of the state. The program, if approved, will cover all the “unpaid rent for lower-income Californians who struggled during the pandemic,” Newsom said in a tweet.
Health ServicesWCNC

Emergency allotments for SNAP households to end August 1

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The federally-approved emergency allotments to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries in South Carolina will come to an end August 1, 2021, reports SC's Department of Social Services (DSS). The emergency allotments were issued beginning in March 2020 to help SNAP recipients pay for groceries during the...
House Rentmillcreektownship.com

COVID-19 EMERGENCY HOUSING & UTILITIES ASSISTANCE

Millcreek Township renters and homeowners who are financially impacted by the economic slowdown related to the coronavirus pandemic can access rent, mortgage, and utility relief through the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC). The goal is to alleviate financial pressure for low to moderate-income households in Millcreek. · Rent Past...
House Rentstate.tx.us

Texas Rent Relief Program Exceeds $500 Million in Assistance, 80,000+ Texans Provided with Rent and Utility Relief

AUSTIN – Today the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) announced it has distributed more than $500 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 80,000 Texas households impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with another $46 million committed to being paid. According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Texas was well ahead of many states in ramping up its program and distributing funds.
Texas StatePosted by
Reform Austin

How Everyone in Texas Lost with the Cuts to Unemployment Relief

In late June, Governor Greg Abbott stopped federal unemployment aid 3 months ahead of the date Congress had formally stated, leaving thousands and thousands of Texans without their safety net. The move came after several enterprises pressured Abbott into the decision, claiming federal aid was only disincentivizing unemployed Texans to...
Utah StateGephardt Daily

Utah households may get relief from HEAT program

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Some Utah households may be able to get help keeping their air conditioners running amid another week of blazing hot temperatures. Following record June heat, many households may have already noticed an increase in their energy bills, said a news...
Homelessinvisiblepeople.tv

States Must Improve Distribution of Rent Relief to Curb Homelessness

The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire July 31, leaving states scrambling to prepare for a sudden increase in evictions and homelessness. This moratorium and the subsequent state-level orders have saved thousands of lives and prevented approximately 1.55 million evictions. Although the government could extend the moratorium again, millions of renters still face the threat of experiencing homelessness.

Comments / 1

Community Policy