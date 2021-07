Riding a bike is one of the many forms of transportation people use to travel in the Sioux Empire. You see bikes wherever you go whenever you’re out and about in the area. We already know that riding your bike on sidewalks in Sioux Falls and in South Dakota is perfectly legal. But did you know that riding your bikes on the roads in the City of Sioux Falls and in South Dakota is legal? It's true. I know I was shocked too when I first saw this picture.