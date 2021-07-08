Cancel
Wyoming State

Public Event By UW on Wyoming CarbonSAFE Project

By Eve Hamilton
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 13 days ago
The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources (SER) Center for Economic Geology Research (CEGR) will be hosting a public outreach meeting at the Integrated Test Center at Dry Fork Station in Gillette at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 3. At this event, the public will learn about carbon capture, utilization,...

