Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

McGregor Has Big Plans For Charles Oliveira Clash After Poirier Fight

By Doug Murray
mmanews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier this Saturday, but the superstar is already looking beyond and eying potential lucrative ventures. At the UFC 264 pay-per-view inside a packed T-Mobile Arena, McGregor believes once he’s done with the Louisiana native that he will snatch the lightweight title in December or around Christmas time. “Mystic Mac'” is not only predicting that the title will be fought for by then but insists he has his sights set on the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to sell out.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Irishman#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington ‘Humiliates’ Dustin Poirier Wife In Video

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Wife Reacts To ‘Cheating’ Rumor

According to Jesse On Fire, talked about initial reports which stated that Dustin Poirier had gotten the back-end for his first fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 178, which saw The Notorious One defeating The Diamond. However, it seems Dustin Poirier had no back-end at all for his fight against The Notorious One. Megan Fox also recently dropped a bombshell related to Dustin Poirier.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Exposed For Cheating’ In UFC 264 Photo

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A Conor McGregor ‘mental breakdown’ video has leaked. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming...
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Conor McGregor breaks leg in scary UFC 264 moment vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier ended with a rather scary injury after the Irishman appeared to break his left ankle in the first round. The fight had barely even started when McGregor twisted his ankle while trying to punch Poirier, only to see his ankle snap. It forced the fight to stop, giving Poirier the win in the much-anticipated trilogy.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Reveals If He’s Having ‘Affair’

Conor McGregor is currently one of the most well known MMA fighters in the combat sports world and his rivalry with Dustin Poirier is well known at this point in time. A fan recently took to Twitter and stated that the upcoming fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will be one of the most career defining fights in McGregor’s life.
UFCpunditarena.com

Dana White looked furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of weigh-in attire

The UFC President appeared none too pleased. Dana White seemed furious with Conor McGregor’s choice of attire for the ceremonial UFC 264 weigh-ins as the Irishman chose to sport his own clothes rather than the official UFC fight apparel. Fighters are expected to wear the UFC fight kit, now manufactured...
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Offers Proof Of Mrs. Poirier’s DM Request: “She Lyin’ To You”

Immediately following Thursday’s chaotic UFC 264 Pre-Fight Press Conference, Conor McGregor took a moment to prove his image of a direct message (DM) request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife is as real as it gets. Dustin Poirier has said numerous times that he does not care about all the pre-fight drama...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor bids farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264: “Just going to bust a man up”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor bid farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264, telling them that he is “just going to bust a man up.”. McGregor returns to the Octagon on July 10 when he faces off against rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match. It’s the first time we have seen both men compete inside the Octagon since their fight earlier this year at UFC 257 in January, which McGregor lost via second-round knockout. The Irishman is now looking to bouncing back and winning the trilogy against Poirier after having originally beaten him by first-round knockout back in 2014.
UFCmmasucka.com

5 Last Minute Dustin Poirier Facts You May Not Know

He is one of the most entertaining fighters in UFC history, a former interim champion, and a top-ranked lightweight, but there’s a lot more to Dustin Poirier than just his MMA career. He fights this weekend at UFC 264 in the final bout of his trilogy with Conor McGregor. Before...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Spotted Driving Ridiculous Car

Conor McGregor isn’t known to live life silently. Conor is known to not only be loud, but to live loudly as well and he’s for sure living it up as his career continues to pop…Dustin Poirier ‘Insane’ Conor McGregor Contract Leaks. A fan on Instagram had a video to show...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Suspends Conor McGregor From UFC

UFC President Dana White has listed out some medical suspensions and it includes Conor McGregor, who suffered a leg injury at UFC 264 that will likely to keep him away for the remainder of the season. He had sustained broken tibia at the end of the opening round of Saturday’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy