McGregor Has Big Plans For Charles Oliveira Clash After Poirier Fight
Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier this Saturday, but the superstar is already looking beyond and eying potential lucrative ventures. At the UFC 264 pay-per-view inside a packed T-Mobile Arena, McGregor believes once he’s done with the Louisiana native that he will snatch the lightweight title in December or around Christmas time. “Mystic Mac'” is not only predicting that the title will be fought for by then but insists he has his sights set on the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to sell out.www.mmanews.com
