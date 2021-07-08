Top Robinhood Penny Stocks to Buy? 7 For Your Mid-July Watchlist

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 60,027 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.