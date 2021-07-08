Cancel
Kentucky State

KY Attorney General Cameron Sues Google for Antitrust Violations Over App Store

nolangroupmedia.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBipartisan Coalition Says Google Illegally Maintains an App Store Monopoly. FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 7, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today joined a coalition of 37 states and the District of Columbia to file a lawsuit against Google. The suit alleges exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. The coalition alleges Google unfairly restricted competition with the Google Play Store, harming consumers by limiting choice and driving up app prices. This antitrust lawsuit is the newest legal action against the tech giant, claiming illegal, anticompetitive, and unfair business practices.

www.nolangroupmedia.com

