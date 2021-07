It doesn't take a genius to realize that the UTEP softball program has struggled mightily over the years because they have been unable to consistently recruit quality pitchers to El Paso. Head coach T.J. Hubbard is working to change that, and his latest signee could be the start of better times for the Miners. Kaylee Hewitt, who won six games as a freshman for Virginia Tech with an ERA of 2.08 has signed with UTEP.