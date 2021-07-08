Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prince William County, VA

Maria Martin, a pro-life, U.S. immigrant makes 2nd run for Woodbridge House seat

By Uriah Kiser
potomaclocal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican Maria Martin is running to unseat Democrat Luke Torian in the 52nd House of Delegates District in Prince William County. This is her second bid for the seat in as many years. When you compare her fundraising numbers to Torian, an 11-year incumbent who has raked in more than a half-million dollars in donations from beer makers, Realtors, and Dominion Energy, Martin’s paltry $4,700 makes this campaign resemble a David and Goliath-style battle.

potomaclocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince William County, VA
Government
City
Culpeper, VA
Manassas, VA
Government
City
Dumfries, VA
Prince William County, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Government
Woodbridge, VA
Government
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Elections
County
Prince William County, VA
City
Woodbridge, VA
Manassas, VA
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Maria Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life#U S#Woodbridge House#Dominion Energy#Republicans#The House Of Delegates#Democratic#Triangle#Potomac Local News#Wtop#Race Theory#American#Gop#Conservatives#The U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Norwalk Hour

Former U.S. House candidate announces run for Norwalk mayor

NORWALK — A local businessman with political aspirations announced his candidacy last week for this year’s mayoral race, with the Republican Town Committee ready to endorse him. Jonathan Riddle, 32, filed paperwork to run for mayor and was endorsed by the Republican Town Committee at its convention Tuesday, interim RTC...
Garrisonville, VApotomaclocal.com

Blackwell runs for Garrisonville seat on Stafford School Board

Wanda Blackwell launched her candidacy for the Garrisonville District seat on the Stafford County School Board from Vinny’s Italian Grill in North Stafford. Blackwell says the county School Board needs to find a way to retain teachers, paying them more so they don’t flee for new jobs in neighboring jurisdictions.
Texas StateNBC News

Texas House Republican introduces bill calling for forensic audit of 2020 election

A Republican member of the Texas House introduced a bill Monday seeking a forensic audit of the election in the state's largest counties. The Texas Voter Confidence Act, filed by GOP Rep. Steve Toth, would authorize the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House — all of whom are Republicans — to select an independent third party to conduct the election audit. The review would focus on the votes cast in Texas' 13 counties with populations over 415,000.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz claims US fought wars to make sure American children didn’t have British accents

Republican Rep Matt Gaetz of Florida was mocked after he claimed that the US fought wars to make sure that American kids didn’t end up with British accents. Wall Street Journal tech reporter Meghan Brobowsky tweeted that American kids watched so much of the UK children’s tv show Peppa Pig “during the pandemic that they developed British accents and started regularly using British words like ‘holiday’ instead of ‘vacation,’ confusing their parents”. “We fought wars so this wouldn’t happen,” Mr Gaetz tweeted in response. While the comment was apparently made in jest, many social media users responded with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported on Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.
Congress & Courtspoliceandsecuritynews.com

Legal Update July/August 2021

In Caniglia v. Strom (US 5-17-21), the United States Supreme Court recently addressed the question of whether law enforcement’s community caretaking duties create a stand-alone doctrine which justifies warrantless searches and seizures in the home. The answer, according to the Court, is NO! Here, the Court refused to recognize the “community caretaking” rule as a “freestanding” Fourth Amendment category.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Former Trump aide announces run for New Hampshire House seat

A former press aide to former President Trump and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) on Tuesday announced a campaign to run for the House seat in New Hampshire's 1st District. Karoline Leavitt, who worked as an assistant press secretary in Trump's White House, announced her campaign on "Fox & Friends" and released a video on social media to tout her platform. A New Hampshire native, Leavitt most recently worked as Stefanik's communications director and left the job shortly after the congresswoman was elected to House GOP leadership.

Comments / 0

Community Policy