Maria Martin, a pro-life, U.S. immigrant makes 2nd run for Woodbridge House seat
Republican Maria Martin is running to unseat Democrat Luke Torian in the 52nd House of Delegates District in Prince William County. This is her second bid for the seat in as many years. When you compare her fundraising numbers to Torian, an 11-year incumbent who has raked in more than a half-million dollars in donations from beer makers, Realtors, and Dominion Energy, Martin’s paltry $4,700 makes this campaign resemble a David and Goliath-style battle.potomaclocal.com
